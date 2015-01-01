|
Citation
Khani Jeihooni A, Rakhshani T, Keshavarzi A, Kashfi SM, Frarouei M, Kamyab A. ScientificWorldJournal 2022; 2022: e5280857.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, ScientificWorld, Ltd.)
DOI
PMID
36408193
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In all countries, the knowledge of driving guidelines is the most important and critical mechanism to ensure the safety of drivers. Naturally, it is expected that more knowledge and attitude towards driving laws would result in fewer driving violations. The aim of this research is to investigate both the knowledge and attitude of taxi drivers in the field of traffic rules and regulations in Shiraz city, Fars province, in 2019.
Language: en
Keywords
Cross-Sectional Studies; Attitude; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Automobile Driving; *Accidents, Traffic