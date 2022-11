Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cuticle reduction and removal techniques are commonly performed by nail technicians for nail cosmesis. However, manipulation of the nail cuticle can lead to localized infection and nail dystrophy.



CASE PRESENTATION: In this case, a 20-year-old woman from the Philadelphia area in the USA presented with onychomadesis secondary to acute paronychia following a "Russian" manicure. In this technique, an electronic filer is used to completely remove the cuticle, leaving the proximal nail fold exposed and vulnerable.



CONCLUSION: As this style of manicure is being inaccurately publicized as safe, it is important that dermatologists are aware of this technique and educate our patients about its potential for harm.

