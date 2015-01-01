Abstract

The maintenance of critical infrastructure is a costly necessity that developing countries often struggle to deliver timely repairs. The transport system acts as the arteries of any economy in development, and the formation of potholes on roads can lead to injuries and the loss of lives. Recently, several countries have enabled pothole reporting platforms for their citizens, so that repair work data can be centralised and visible for everyone. Nevertheless, many of these platforms have been interrupted because of the rapid growth of requests made by users. Not only have these platforms failed to filter duplicate or fake reports, but they have also failed to classify their severity, albeit that this information would be key in prioritising repair work and improving the safety of roads. In this work, we aimed to develop a prioritisation system that combines deep learning models and traditional computer vision techniques to automate the analysis of road irregularities reported by citizens. The system consists of three main components. First, we propose a processing pipeline that segments road sections of repair requests with a UNet-based model that integrates a pretrained Resnet34 as the encoder. Second, we assessed the performance of two object detection architectures--EfficientDet and YOLOv5--in the task of road damage localisation and classification. Two public datasets, the Indian Driving Dataset (IDD) and the Road Damage Detection Dataset (RDD2020), were preprocessed and augmented to train and evaluate our segmentation and damage detection models. Third, we applied feature extraction and feature matching to find possible duplicated reports. The combination of these three approaches allowed us to cluster reports according to their location and severity using clustering techniques. The results showed that this approach is a promising direction for authorities to leverage limited road maintenance resources in an impactful and effective way.

