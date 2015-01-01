SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cunha J, Batista N, Cardeira C, Melício R. Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks 2020; 9(2): e26.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.3390/jsan9020026

unavailable

This paper presents a traffic light system based on wireless communication that provides a support infrastructure for intelligent control in the context of smart cities and aerotropolis areas. An aerotropolis is a metropolitan subregion with an infrastructure centered an airport. Traffic intensity is increasing all over the world. Intelligent dynamic traffic light system control is being sought to replace classic conventional manual and time-based systems. In this work, a wireless sensor network is designed and implemented to feed real-time data into an intelligent traffic light system control. A physical prototype is implemented for experimental validation outside the laboratory environment. The physical prototype shows robustness against unexpected issues and local failures. The results are positive in terms of the scope of experience gained, and there is potential for these tests to be extended to larger areas.


aerotropolis; communication systems; metropolitan area networks; networked control systems; traffic control

