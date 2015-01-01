Abstract

The Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) first engaged in the stockpile management of conventional ammunition in 2013 and has since developed in-house technical, operational, and strategic capabilities for ammunition through-life management. The GICHD is an active supporter of the ammunition management community of practice, and has authored and contributed to articles on this topic, including raising awareness of ammunition safety and security concepts.1 The GICHD also collaborates with the Center for International Stabilization and Recovery (CISR) at James Madison University by jointly managing the Collaborative Ordnance Database Repository (CORD). This article discusses ammunition and explosives management from global to state levels and examines risk reduction in this setting, building on the experience of the Ammunition Management Advisory Team (AMAT) response mechanism--a joint initiative of the GICHD and the UN Office of Disarmament Affairs (UNODA) since 2019.

