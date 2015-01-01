|
Gibbons RB, Bhagavathula R, Warfield B, Brainard GC, Hanifin JP. Clocks Sleep 2022; 4(4): 633-657.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
36412582
INTRODUCTION: In 2009, the World Health Organization identified vehicle crashes, both injury-related and fatal, as a public health hazard. Roadway lighting has long been used to reduce crashes and improve the safety of all road users. Ocular light exposure at night can suppress melatonin levels in humans. At sufficient light levels, all visible light wavelengths can elicit this response, but melatonin suppression is maximally sensitive to visible short wavelength light. With the conversion of roadway lighting to solid state sources that have a greater short wavelength spectrum than traditional sources, there is a potential negative health impact through suppressed melatonin levels to roadway users and those living close to the roadway. This paper presents data on the impact of outdoor roadway lighting on salivary melatonin in three cohorts of participants: drivers, pedestrians, and those experiencing light trespass in their homes.
drivers; pedestrians; LED; light at night; light trespass; melatonin; road user health; roadway lighting; spectrum