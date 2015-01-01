Abstract

PURPOSE: To investigate the independent impact of threat-related and deprivation-related adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) on depressive symptoms among middle-aged and older adults, and to evaluate the moderating role of current economic status in these associations.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 11,048 participants aged ≥ 45 years from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study. We captured five threat-related ACEs and five deprivation-related ACEs by questionnaires. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the 10-item Centre for Epidemiological Studies Depression Scale. Current economic status was reflected by annual per capita household consumption expenditure. We performed logistic regression analyses to evaluate the independent association of childhood threat and deprivation with depressive symptoms, and conducted stratified analyses and tests for interaction to explore the moderation effect of current economic status in such associations.



RESULTS: Compared with the nonexposed group, the experience of both childhood threat and deprivation were independently associated with greater risks of depressive symptoms later in life (odds ratio [OR] 1.75, 95% CI 1.49-2.05 for ≥ 2 threat-related ACEs; OR 2.02, 95% CI 1.67-2.43 for ≥ 2 deprivation-related ACEs). High current economic status significantly ameliorated the impact of childhood deprivation, but not threat, on depressive symptoms (P value for interaction 0.038).



CONCLUSIONS: Both threat-related and deprivation-related ACEs were associated with the risk of depressive symptoms among middle-aged and older adults, while current economic status was a significant moderator in such risks only for childhood deprivation. The findings implied that prioritising targeted interventions for individuals with ACEs, especially for childhood deprivation victims who were economically disadvantaged in adulthood, may help mitigate depressive symptoms in later life.

