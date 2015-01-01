Abstract

Global energy shortages continue in the post-epidemic era. As clean primary energy, LNG plays an important role in the energy structure adjustment. However, with the widespread use of LNG, storage tank leaks occur frequently. In order to highlight the risk status of critical risk areas of LNG tank leakage, the "Five-high" risk system for the LNG industry, with high-risk locations, high-risk equipment, high-risk processes, high-risk personnel, and high-risk substances as first-level elements, was built. Combined with the Analytic Network Process (ANP) and normal cloud model for quantitative analysis, a safety risk analysis and assessment model for LNG storage tanks based on the ANP-normal cloud model was developed. Safety analysis was conducted with the example of an LNG storage tank area of a factory. The results show that the risk level for LNG tank leakage is level IV, with high-risk equipment being the first-level element with the highest weight and risk. The reliability of the comprehensive model was verified by AHP and fuzzy integrated analysis, and the results were basically consistent with the factory safety evaluation report. The study realizes the quantitative and visual analysis considering the correlation of risk elements and provides a new quantitative method for the safety analysis of LNG energy.

Language: en