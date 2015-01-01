Abstract

This article discusses a safe and collision-free decision for an autonomous car to make when passing another vehicle on a congested two-way roadway. The proposed algorithm considers both the car going the other way and the vehicle in front of the "ego" car that could be an obstacle. The LIDAR, the medium-range radar, and the long-range radar are the three types of sensors that the ego car will use to observe its surroundings. The second sensor's job is to keep an eye on the vehicle blocking the ego lane. Once that car is detected, the ego car will start to pass it, but only if the first sensor has found that the obstruction has been removed. With the help of the third sensor, the ego car can determine if there is a vehicle approaching from the other direction. After that, the algorithm will determine the time needed to pass both automobiles and their final positions and the distance between them. If there is enough space, the ego vehicle will switch lanes and perform the lane-change movements. If there is not enough space, the ego car will continue driving in the same lane. MATLAB simulation confirms the method, which demonstrates significant improvement.

Language: en