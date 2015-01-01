Abstract

Safety Performance Functions (SPFs) can be used to predict the number of crashes for highway facilities by site characteristics, including traffic exposures and other specific site factors. The traditional approach to developing SPFs relies on factors that are observed in the data and has an unstated assumption that the relationships between safety performance and observed factors are stationary. However, there might be factors that are not captured by the data but also have significant impacts on roadway safety performance. These factors can lead to significant unobserved heterogeneity in safety performance at different sites. Failure to capture such unobserved heterogeneity in developing SPFs may result in biases and decrease the predictive accuracy. Given the interactions between highway traffic and roadway environments, the unobserved heterogeneity is likely related to the geographic space of the highway network. This study employs a spatial modeling approach, namely Geographically Weighted Negative Binomial Regression (GWNBR), to incorporate spatial heterogeneity into SPF model estimation. The GWNBR model can generate a local SPF for every site instead of a global SPF for one entire jurisdiction (e.g., a state) from the traditional approach. Local SPFs (or l-SPFs) are high-resolution and may be difficult for practitioners to use. To support the implementation of l-SPFs, this study proposes a method to aggregate l-SPFs to various geographic levels. This study first uses the 2014-2018 geo-referenced crash data from Alabama to develop l-SPFs for two-way STOP-controlled (TWST) three-leg intersections on rural two-lane two-way (TLTW) roadways in the state. The results show that l-SPFs vary substantially across Alabama. For example, the coefficients of traffic volume (AADT) on major roads range from 0.126 to 1.203 across different areas of the state. Then, an aggregation method based on K-means clustering is demonstrated to aggregate l-SPFs to various geographic levels of interest. The l-SPFs and their aggregation provide geographic flexibility in developing countermeasures and allocating funds to improve traffic safety considering local conditions.

Language: en