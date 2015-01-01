Abstract

Since mid-2013, data on high-energy trauma patients admitted to the Emergency Department of the University Hospitals of Geneva, Switzerland, are prospectively recorded in a dedicated registry. This includes data on patients with high-energy blunt pelvic ring injuries (PRI), defined as closed fracture of the pelvic ring following falls from a height >1 m, road traffic accidents, sport, crush, farm and industrial injuries. The registry was screened for patients aged ≥16 years with high-energy blunt PRI admitted to the aforementioned academic level I trauma center between 2014.01.01 et 2019.12.31, to assess the outcome of the institutional PRI management protocol. Data on 195 patients were collected and analyzed for this purpose [1]. The dataset "patients' demographic and injury characteristics" provides the raw demographics and Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) of these 195 patients. These data can contribute to the knowledge of patients' demographics and injury characteristics of high-energy blunt PRI patients.

Language: en