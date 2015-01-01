Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To reconstruct the cases of acceleration craniocerebral injury caused by blunt in forensic cases by finite element method (FEM), and to study the biomechanical mechanism and quantitative evaluation method of blunt craniocerebral injury.



METHODS: Based on the established and validated finite element head model of Chinese people, the finite element model of common injury tool was established with reference to practical cases in the forensic identification, and the blunt craniocerebral injury cases were reconstructed by simulation software. The cases were evaluated quantitatively by analyzing the biomechanical parameters such as intracranial pressure, von Mises stress and the maximum principal strain of brain tissue.



RESULTS: In case 1, when the left temporal parietal was hit with a round wooden stick for the first time, the maximum intracranial pressure was 359 kPa; the maximum von Mises stress of brain tissue was 3.03 kPa at the left temporal parietal; the maximum principal strain of brain tissue was 0.016 at the left temporal parietal. When the right temporal was hit with a square wooden stick for the second time, the maximum intracranial pressure was 890 kPa; the maximum von Mises stress of brain tissue was 14.79 kPa at the bottom of right temporal lobe; the maximum principal strain of brain tissue was 0.103 at the bottom of the right temporal lobe. The linear fractures occurred at the right temporal parietal skull and the right middle cranial fossa. In case 2, when the forehead and left temporal parietal were hit with a round wooden stick, the maximum intracranial pressure was 370 kPa and 1 241 kPa respectively, the maximum von Mises stress of brain tissue was 3.66 kPa and 26.73 kPa respectively at the frontal lobe and left temporal parietal lobe, and the maximum principal strain of brain tissue was 0.021 and 0.116 respectively at the frontal lobe and left temporal parietal lobe. The linear fracture occurred at the left posterior skull of the coronary suture. The damage evaluation indicators of the simulation results of the two cases exceeded their damage threshold, and the predicted craniocerebral injury sites and fractures were basically consistent with the results of the autopsy.



CONCLUSIONS: The FEM can quantitatively evaluate the degree of blunt craniocerebral injury. The FEM combined with traditional method will become a powerful tool in forensic craniocerebral injury identification and will also become an effective means to realize the visualization of forensic evidence in court.

Language: zh