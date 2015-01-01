SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jin KJ, Wang X. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(4): 520-525.

(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2020.200425

36426698

Visual event-related potential (ERP) is an electrophysiological technique that objectively reflects the cognitive processing of stimulus from the perspective of detecting and recording neural electrophysiology responses using different paradigms of visual stimuli. Its endogenous components are closely related to advanced psychological activities. This article introduces the characteristics of main endogenous components including visual mismatch negativity (vMMN), N200 and P300, reviews the research progress of visual ERP in the sequelae of brain injury and objective evaluation of visual function, and prospects the application prospect of visual ERP in the field of forensic medicine.


Language: zh

review; forensic medicine; craniocerebral injury; visual acuity; visual event-related potential; visual function; visual mismatch negativity (vMMN)

