Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are no comprehensive and accurate statistics on epidemiology and clinical features, especially during the COVID-19 period. The present study tries to describe the pediatric traumas in a referral treatment center in northern Iran during the COVID-19 period and to compare the available statistics with the years before pandemics to examine the differences in the epidemiology of this event in our country.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed on 543 children under 15 years admitted to this hospital due to different types of traumas in the first six months of 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic) and the first six months of 2020 (coinciding with the peak of the pandemic). The information was retrospectively collected by reviewing the hospital recorded files and the trauma-specific hospital information system.



RESULTS: In total, 436 children were referred before the COVID-19 pandemic period and 107 within the pandemic outbreak. The peak age of patients admitted was 2 to 6 years (32.0%) and 70.5% were male. Most of the pointed children had normal weight. The most common mechanism of trauma before and during the COVID-19 pandemic was falling from a height (46.3% versus 42.1%), followed by road accidents (35.6% versus 36.4%). The overall prevalence of penetrating trauma was 6.9% and 9.3%. The most common body sites affected were the head and neck (32.1%) followed by extremities (before the COVID-19 period) and extremities (29.0%) followed by the head and neck (24.3%) (in the COVID-19 period). The overall rates of multiple trauma before and within the pandemic were also 35.6% versus 35.5%. In children aged 12 to 15 years, road accidents were more reported during the COVID-19 pandemic period (68.4% versus 50.9%) and contrarily falling from a height more before the pandemic (25.5% versus 0.0%). In children under two years of age, head and neck trauma was more reported before the COVID-19 period than in the COVID-19 period (55.6% versus 35.5%), while at this age, limb trauma was more common during the COVID-19 period than before (5.6% versus 20.8%) (P = 0.043). In lean children, abdominal and pelvic trauma were mainly seen in the COVID-19 period (28.6% versus 2.6%) (P = 0.035).



CONCLUSION: Referrals of children from traumatic injuries decreased during the COVID-19 period. However, the main differences in the mechanism of trauma and the type and severity of traumatic injuries to children in this period emphasize the provision of specific guidelines for trauma management in children.

Language: en