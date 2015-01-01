Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bicycle-related trauma has increased during the last decades, mainly due to the antipollution environmental policies. This study investigates the outcome of bicycle-related trauma in our level-one trauma center over a period of eight years.



METHODS: Data from 446 consecutive bicycle-related trauma patients admitted to our trauma center from 2011 to 2019 were selected and retrospectively analyzed. The sample was divided into three age groups: <18 years, 18-54 years, and ≥55 years. Mortality rates were obtained for the overall population and patients with an Injury Severity Score (ISS) ≥ 25. Month and seasonal patients' distribution was described to provide an epidemiological overview of bike-related trauma over the years.



RESULTS: Patients ≥ 55 years showed a lower pre-hospital and in-hospital GCS (p ≤ 0.001), higher levels of lactates (p < 0.019) and higher ISS (p ≤ 0.001), probability of death (p ≤ 0.001), and overall mortality (p ≤ 0.001). The head and chest Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) ≥ 3 injuries were predictors of mortality, especially in patients over 55 years (p < 0.010). Bicycle-related trauma was more frequent during the summer (34%), particularly in July and August.



CONCLUSIONS: Age over 55 years old, head and chest injuries, and an ISS > 25 were independent predictors of mortality.

