Abstract

In Austria there is a lack of registered experts in the field of forensic child and adolescent psychiatry. Their tasks include the assessment of young people in various legal issues, but there is also a lack of child and adolescent psychiatrists for treatment and care for mentally ill adolescents in prison. This lack means that child psychiatric questions are often answered by psychologists or adult psychiatrists.In the group of incarcerated young people, there is an increased proportion of mental illnesses. However, it is also known that young people with-primarily externalizing-mental illnesses also show a significantly increased risk of becoming delinquent. Specialized youth psychiatric treatment can also have a (relapse) preventive effect.To ascertain the exact requirement in Austria, the figures are lacking. These numbers should be collected urgently.Furthermore, a structured training for forensic child and adolescent psychiatrists should be expanded and a platform for exchange and supervision of child psychiatrists working in forensic topics would be desirable. If it is possible to cover the need in this area, the goal that children and adolescents are only examined by specially trained child and adolescent psychiatrists, can be achieved.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice



===



In Österreich herrscht ein eklatanter Mangel an eingetragenen Sachverständigen aus dem Bereich der Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatrie. Zu deren Aufgaben gehört die Begutachtung Jugendlicher in verschiedenen rechtlichen Fragestellungen, aber auch im Bereich der Behandlung und Versorgung psychisch kranker Straftäter in Haft findet sich ein deutlicher Mangel an Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatern. Dieser Mangel führt dazu, dass in der Praxis kinderpsychiatrische Fragestellungen oft von Psycholog:innen oder Erwachsenenpsychiatern beantwortet werden.



Gerade in der Gruppe inhaftierter Jugendlicher findet man einen überdurchschnittlich hohen Anteil psychischer Krankheiten. Es ist aber auch bekannt, dass Jugendliche mit - in erster Linie externalisierenden - psychischen Erkrankungen auch ein deutlich erhöhtes Risiko haben, delinquent zu werden. Eine adäquate jugendpsychiatrische Behandlung kann hier auch (Rückfall-) präventiven Effekt haben.



Um einen genauen Bedarf in Österreich zu erheben, fehlen die Zahlen. Diese Zahlen sollten dringend erhoben werden.



Weiters sollte auch die strukturierte Ausbildung im forensischen Bereich für Kinder- und Jugendpsychiater ausgebaut werden und auch eine Plattform zum Austausch und zur Supervision forensisch tätiger Kinderpsychiater wäre wünschenswert. Wenn es gelingt, den Bedarf in diesem Bereich zu decken kann letztendlich das Ziel erreicht werden, dass Kinder und Jugendliche tatsächlich nur von speziell ausgebildeten Kinder- und Jugendpsychiatern begutachtet werden.

Language: de