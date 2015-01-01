|
Ryan KD, Mullins S, Thomson A, Herron RV, Waddell-Henowitch C, Rauch K, Epp D. Rural remote health 2022; 22(4): e7559.
(Copyright © 2022, Deakin University)
36419216
INTRODUCTION: The perspectives of rural communities, specifically people with lived experience of suicidality and suicide loss in rural places, are often neglected in suicide research. It is critical that rural and remote health researchers acquire a deeper understanding of suicidality in rural Canadian communities for generation of relevant knowledge to better inform the development of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention solutions. This article presents research findings of how rural residents understand their community values, what information gaps they identify in relation to current suicide research, and how research can be mobilized to reach rural communities.
Language: en
Canada; Humans; Rural Population; Suicidal Ideation; suicide; suicidality; lived experience; *Suicide/prevention & control; Alberta; focus groups; Newfoundland and Labrador; rural suicidality; suicidality research