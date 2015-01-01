Abstract

The emergency rescue process of road transportation leakage accidents involving hazardous chemicals is complex and includes various emergency activities. A quantitative study of human errors in emergency activities is conducive to seeking the focus of the emergency rescue process. To quantitatively analyze human error in emergency activities during the emergency rescue process of road transportation leakage accidents of hazardous chemicals, sequentially timed events plotting (STEP) and the cognitive reliability and error analysis method (CREAM), were used. First, STEP was used to analyze six laws, regulations and standards, as well as 54 accident cases, to derive 24 emergency activities in the emergency rescue process. Then, CREAM was used to analyze and obtain the probability of human error for each emergency activity. Two high error level emergency activities, five medium error level emergency activities, and seventeen low error level emergency activities were identified after the human error levels of the emergency activities were classified. The results show that two emergency activities, the initial handling of the accident, and cleanup of the leakage site, should be prioritized in the emergency rescue process of road transportation leakage accidents of hazardous chemicals.

