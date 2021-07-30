SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Valladares-Garrido MJ, Zapata-Castro LE, Valdiviezo-Morales CG, García-Vicente A, León-Figueroa DA, Calle-Preciado R, Failoc-Rojas VE, Pereira-Victorio CJ, Díaz-Vélez C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e14686.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph192214686

PMID

36429403

Abstract

Information on the prevention of earthquakes in Peru, a high-risk country, is still emerging. We determined the frequency and factors associated with knowledge of evacuation routes and the use of emergency backpacks in people affected by a major earthquake. A cross-sectional study using secondary data was conducted from August-December 2021 on people that experienced the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Piura, Peru on 30 July 2021. The outcome was self-reported knowledge of evacuation routes and the use of emergency backpacks. The association with self-reported earthquake preparation training, use of sources of information on earthquakes, and sociodemographic variables was investigated. A total of 69.5% of participants knew evacuation routes, and 46.3% had an emergency backpack. A higher frequency of knowledge of evacuation routes was associated with previous training (PR: 1.47; 95% CI: 1.15-1.87), use of the media (PR: 1.35; 95% CI: 1.06-1.72), having received information from the COEN (PR: 1.19; 95% CI: 1.02-1.40), and with a greater number of household members (PR: 1.03; 95% CI: 1.01-1.06). There is a high frequency of knowledge of evacuation routes among participants. However, basic notions of prevention culture are still needed. This research contributes to policy development on earthquake preparation at the community level.


Language: en

Keywords

earthquakes; access to information; disaster prevention and mitigation; population education

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print