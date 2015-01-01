Abstract

Frail older people ageing alone in place need help to perform daily living activities, especially when functional limitations are increasing and formal/informal supports are lacking. This context represents a risk of experiencing health emergencies, in particular falls. It is thus important to understand how seniors manage these potential difficulties and who helps them. The present study aimed to explore these dimensions in Italy, where 120 qualitative interviews were carried out in 2019 within the "Inclusive ageing in place" (IN-AGE) research project, involving frail older people living alone at home. A content analysis was conducted.



RESULTS showed that seniors need to manage health emergencies regarding heart and breathing problems but mainly episodes of falls are reported, with consequent fractures and fear of falling again. In several cases, the use of a mobile phone was crucial in order to seek for help, and the first to intervene were children, in addition to some neighbors. Some seniors also referred their ability to call independently the General Practitioner (GP) or the emergency room, in order to not disturb family members. These findings highlight new useful insights for policy makers, regarding health emergencies prevention and management measures to put in place, especially concerning falls, and the support provided by communication technologies.

