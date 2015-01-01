Abstract

The problem of large calculation models in bus-two-wheeled vehicle traffic accidents (TA) leads to the difficulty of balancing the calculation efficiency and accuracy, as well as difficulties in accident reconstruction. Herein, two typical accidents were reconstructed, based on the rigid-flexible coupled human model (HM) and the Facet vehicle model, and the vehicle damage conditions and the human head biomechanical injury were analyzed. The simulation results showed that the physical process of the human-vehicle collision was basically consistent with the accident video, the windshield fracture was consistent with the actual vehicle report, and the human biomechanical injury characteristics were also consistent with the autopsy report, which verified the feasibility of the simulation model, and provides a basis and reference for forensic identification and for traffic police to deal with accident disputes.

