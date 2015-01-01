|
Yıldırım N, Gultekin D, Tilkici D, Ay D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e15113.
The Turkish construction industry is problematic with its inferior occupational safety practices and labor standards. This paper explores the current institutional system's problems and designs a national institutional system to improve labor conditions in the Turkish construction industry. The study applies cause-and-effect analysis, stakeholder analysis, and information flow analysis based on the thematic literature and regulation reviews and the data collected from expert interviews.
construction; decent work; institutional system; labor standards; occupational health and safety policy; Turkish construction