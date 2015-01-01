Abstract

Distractors faced by drivers grow continuously, and concentration on driving becomes increasingly difficult, which has detrimental influences on road traffic safety. The present study aims to investigate changes in driving workload and driving performance caused by distracting tasks. The recruited subjects were requested to drive along a city route in a real vehicle and perform three secondary tasks sequentially. Electrocardiography and driving performance were measured. Heart rate variability (HRV) was adopted to quantitatively analyze the driving workload.



FINDINGS show that: (i) increments are noticed in the root mean square differences of successive heartbeat intervals (RMSSD), the standard deviation of normal-to-normal peak (SDNN), the heart rate growth rate (HRGR), and the ratio of low-frequency to high-frequency powers (LF/HF) compared to undistracted driving; (ii) the hands-free phone conversation task has the most negative impacts on driving workload; (iii) vehicle speed reduces due to secondary tasks while changes in longitudinal acceleration exhibit inconsistency; (iv) the experienced drivers markedly decelerate during hands-free phone conversation, and HRGR shows significant differences in both driving experience and gender under distracted driving conditions; (v) correlations exist between HRV and driving performance, and LF/HF correlates positively with SDNN/RMSSD in the hands-free phone conversation and chatting conditions while driving.

