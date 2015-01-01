SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Arbel S, Zrifin E, Mahmoud R, Mijiritsky E, Groysman L, Shuster A, Rahima H, Kleinman S, Ianculovici C, Peleg O. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e15183.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph192215183

PMID

36429918

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of our study is to retrospectively analyze and compare the patterns of maxillofacial-related injuries among rides of electric-powered bikes (E-bikes) and electric-powered scooters (E-scooters), the associated risk factors, and the required treatment.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: The medical files of all riders presenting to the emergency department at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center between 2019 and 2020 with oral- and maxillofacial-related injuries due to E-bike and E-scooter accidents were reviewed.

RESULTS: A total of 320 riders sustained oral- and maxillofacial-related injuries due to trauma involving E-bikes and E-scooters during the study period. E-scooter riders were involved in 238 accidents (74.5%) while E-bike riders accounted for the remaining 82 accidents (27.5%). Eighty-four out of 320 riders (26.25%) were hospitalized and required surgical interventions. Most of the 232 riders (72.5%) who reported not wearing a protective helmet during the index accident were E-scooter riders. In addition, 39 riders (18.66%) were riding either of these electric-powered vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

CONCLUSIONS: E-bike riders are more likely to sustain a maxillofacial fracture than E-scooter riders. Not wearing a protective helmet and riding under the influence of alcohol are major risk factors for maxillofacial injuries.


Language: en

Keywords

maxillofacial injuries; electric bikes; electric powered vehicles; electric scooters; maxillofacial trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print