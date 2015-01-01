|
Citation
|
Arbel S, Zrifin E, Mahmoud R, Mijiritsky E, Groysman L, Shuster A, Rahima H, Kleinman S, Ianculovici C, Peleg O. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(22): e15183.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36429918
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The purpose of our study is to retrospectively analyze and compare the patterns of maxillofacial-related injuries among rides of electric-powered bikes (E-bikes) and electric-powered scooters (E-scooters), the associated risk factors, and the required treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
maxillofacial injuries; electric bikes; electric powered vehicles; electric scooters; maxillofacial trauma