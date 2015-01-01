Abstract

Numerical methods are often a robust way to predict how external mechanical loads affect individual biological structures. Computational models of biological systems have been developed over the years, reaching high levels of detail, complexity, and precision. In this study, two cases were analysed, differing in the airbag operation; in the first, the airbag was normally activated, and in the second case, the airbag was disabled. We analysed a model of a disabled person without a left leg who steers a vehicle using a specialized knob on the steering wheel. In both cases, a head-on collision between a car moving at an initial speed of 50 km/h and a rigid obstacle was analysed. We concluded that the activated airbag for a person with disabilities reduces the effects of asymmetries in the positioning of the belts and body support points. Moreover, all the biomechanical parameters, analysed on the 50th percentile dummy, i.e., HIC, seat belt contact force and neck injury criterion (Nij) support the use of an airbag. The resulting accelerations, measured in the head of the dummy, were induced into a finite element head model (YEAHM) to kinematically drive the head and simulate both accidents, with and without the airbag. In the latter, the subsequent head injury prediction revealed a form of contrecoup injury, more specifically cerebral contusion based on the intracranial pressure levels that were achieved. Therefore, based on the in-depth investigation, a frontal airbag can significantly lower the possibility of injuries for disabled drivers, including cerebral contusions.

