Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Pedestrian motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death and disability among Canadian children (0-19 years). The objective of this study was to examine trends in child pedestrian motor vehicle collision injury rates by neighbourhood deprivation in Toronto, Canada.



Methods Police-reported child pedestrian injuries (killed or seriously injured; KSI) from 2000-2019 were mapped onto 140 neighbourhoods in Toronto. Neighbourhood deprivation tertiles (low, medium, and highly deprived) were designated using the 2016 Ontario Marginalization Index. Poisson regression analyses examined KSI rates by deprivation and five-year time interval, controlling for location (urban core versus inner suburbs). Interaction terms (deprivation/location and time interval) were also estimated.



Results Between 2000-2019, 523 child pedestrian KSI were reported. Injury rates were inversely associated with deprivation. A decrease in KSI rates (> 50%) was seen across all neighbourhood deprivation tertiles. The steepest decline in KSI rates occurred from 2000-2010. In the multivariate models, deprivation and interaction terms were non-significant. Toronto's urban core showed higher child KSI rates, and a significantly faster decline in rates, compared with the outer suburbs.



Conclusions Toronto child pedestrian KSI rates declined steeply from 2000-2019. Declines were observed uniformly across deprivation tertiles, and steepest in the urban core. Decreases in child pedestrian KSI rates may be attributed to traffic policies implemented in the early 2000s, e.g., city-wide speed limit reductions.



Learning Outcomes Child pedestrian motor vehicle collision KSI rates have declined steeply over the last two decades in Toronto. Declines were consistent across deprivation tertiles, and steepest in the urban core.

Language: en