Abstract

Background Vision Zero can be a good approach to reduce and prevent road traffic injuries (RTIs) in Iran. This study, while explaining the factors affecting the establishment of vision zero, was conducted with the aim of designing a model of vision zero of deaths due to RTIs in Iran in 2022.



Methods This study was performed in five stages. The first and second stages were performed based on the literature review, the third and fourth stages using qualitative methods of content analysis and bedridden theory, and the fifth stage was performed using the Avant and Walker methods. Participants for the qualitative part included key experts in the field of traffic and road safety.



Results Factors affecting the establishment of zero vision 4 main categories and 13 sub-categories were obtained from the data. Management and executive category (with five sub-categories), support and advocacy (with two sub-categories), cultural and social (with three subcategories) and transportation design and development (with three subclasses of information) derived. The central class was the model of the necessity of having a leading organization. In the fifth stage, the final model of factors affecting the establishment of zero prospects in Iran.



Conclusion There is a possibility of forming a zero perspective in Iran. Establishing a zero perspective in Iran requires the establishment of a lead agency with extra-organizational coordination, support, socio-cultural design, and development of transportation and infrastructure. Political support and the support of the government and society are needed to establish a national vision zero.



Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)

Language: en