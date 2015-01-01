Abstract

[This retracts the article DOI: 10.1155/2022/2870385.].



Applied Bionics and Biomechanics has retracted the article titled “Prevention and Treatment of Sports Injuries and Rehabilitative Physical Training of Wushu Athletes” [1] due to concerns that the peer review process has been compromised.



Following an investigation conducted by the Hindawi Research Integrity team [2] significant concerns were identified with the peer reviewers assigned to this article; the investigation has concluded that the peer review process was compromised. We, therefore, can no longer trust the peer review process and the article is being retracted with the agreement of the Chief Editor.

