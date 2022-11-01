|
Jasani G, Alfalasi R, Liang SY. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 64: 43-45.
INTRODUCTION: Emergency departments (EDs) play an integral role in a community's response to disaster. Terrorist attacks targeting EDs have the potential to disrupt the emergency response apparatus. Understanding prior attacks against EDs can yield important lessons to mitigate the impact of future violence.
Emergency management; Disaster medicine; Emergency department security; Mass casualty incident; Terrorism