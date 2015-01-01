|
Citation
|
Soh SLH. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1011285.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36438360
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Falls efficacy has been keenly studied in older people since the introduction of the Falls Efficacy Scale. The seminal paper "Falls efficacy as a measure of fear of falling" has received over 2,500 citations since 1990 (Tinetti et al., 1990). The presence of newer versions of falls efficacy-related scales, either modified from the ancestral version or constructed afresh, suggests that many researchers and clinicians are interested in investigating the meaningful impact of falls efficacy (Soh et al., 2021a). Ultimately, endeavors aiming to empower older people to prevent and manage falls need a clear understanding of falls efficacy. Some articles featured in the Frontiers have demonstrated these efforts, such as presenting the mediating role of falls efficacy between fatigue and falls risk (He et al., 2022) and the role of a falls risk-reduction program on falls efficacy (Cho et al., 2014). Given the advances in research on falls efficacy, have we adequately understood this self-efficacy concept and have the most appropriate measure applied for the construct of interest?
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
falls prevention; self-efficacy; balance confidence; balance recovery confidence; falls efficacy; falls management; fear of falling; older people