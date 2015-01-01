Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data on the magnitude of road traffic accidents (RTAs) were mostly obtained through police records and hospital registration data. However, insufficient data reporting masked the gravity of the problem, and little attention was paid to the magnitude and correlation of road traffic accidents from the driver's perspective. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the prevalence of RTA and related factors among drivers.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study involving 316 drivers was conducted in Southern Ethiopia. The participants were chosen using a systematic random sample technique, and the data were obtained using an interview-administered structured questionnaire. To analyze the data, SPSS software (version 20) was employed. In addition to descriptive statistics, binary logistic regression analysis was also employed to find factors connected to traffic accidents. RTA factors were considered statistically significant if they had a P-value of 0.05 or below in the multivariate analysis.



RESULT: The RTA among drivers was 126 (39.9%) (95% confidence interval (CI): 34.2-45.6%) in the previous year. The following factors were associated with RTA: vehicle maintenance (AOR = 0.11, 95% CI: 0.09, 0.96), media utilization (AOR = 0.38, 95% CI: 0.18, 0.65), participation in driving-related training (AOR = 0.73, 95% CI: 0.28, 0.91), punishment for prior traffic violations (AOR = 0.56, 95% CI: 0.47, 0.83), and risky driving behavior (AOR = 7.89, 95% CI: 3.22, 12.38).



CONCLUSION: Two-fifths of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Risky driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, media usage, attending driving-related training in the previous 2 years, and prior experience with traffic police punishment or warning were all strongly linked to road traffic accidents. In light of these statistics, the Federal Ministry of Transport of Ethiopia and other stakeholders should support making it mandatory for drivers to check their vehicles' safety, provide them with safety training, raise awareness about vehicle maintenance and risky driving behaviors, and enforce strict penalties for traffic violations.

