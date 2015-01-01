|
Citation
|
Ratwatte P, Wehling H, Kovats S, Landeg O, Weston D. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e939859.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36438241
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Hot and cold weather events are increasingly becoming a global burden resulting in premature and preventable morbidity and mortality, particularly in vulnerable groups such as older people and people with chronic health conditions. However, risk perception regarding weather is generally poor among vulnerable groups which often acts as a barrier to the uptake of critical health-protective behaviours. A more cohesive understanding of determinants of risk perception is needed to inform public health risk communication and behaviour change interventions that promote protective health behaviours. This scoping literature review aimed to understand factors influencing perception of personal health risks in vulnerable groups as a result of exposure to hot and cold weather events.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Communication; Humans; Perception; Female; Middle Aged; older adults; Climate; public health; risk perception; *Premature Birth; *Weather; cold snaps; health protection; heatwaves