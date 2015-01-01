|
Citation
|
Masilamani N, Kothandan P, Basker MM, Immanuel SG. Indian J. Community Med. 2022; 47(3): 356-359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, Publisher MedKnow)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36438524
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Children and adolescents are the most vulnerable groups for road traffic injuries in India (39%). Hourly, forty youngsters die in road traffic crashes. Road safety education aims at reducing this burden. Peer-led education (PLE) is a credible approach influencing students to modify their behavior positively. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of PLE in terms of knowledge and attitude toward road safety among adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attitude; Adolescents; road safety; effectiveness; knowledge; peer-led education