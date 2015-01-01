Abstract

BACKGROUND: Because traumatic life experiences are common, teaching and learning can be difficult without recognizing how trauma can make people feel psychologically unsafe. Safety can be restored through healthy relationships.



CONTRIBUTIONS TO THEORY: We present a framework for how relational health-the capacity to develop and maintain safe, stable, and nurturing relationships with others-may allow flourishing in school communities, even amidst past and ongoing adversity. We propose four key assets for relational health-awareness of self, acceptance of self, awareness of others, and acceptance of others. To support this framework, we developed a relational asset score using data from a survey of 214 early childhood education professionals and examined its association with meaningful work, purpose in life, work satisfaction, and intention to stay in one's program.



IMPLICATIONS FOR SCHOOL HEALTH: School health requires relational health. Research should evaluate the associations between relational assets and the perceptions of safety and connection in school communities. Leadership can prioritize relational health by supporting staff in building and using their relational assets.



CONCLUSIONS: School communities may be more likely to flourish, even amidst adversity, if all adults in the community prioritize relational health, which provides the psychological safety required for teaching and learning.

