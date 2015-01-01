CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Zhang GY, Katz MH. JAMA Intern. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
36441521
Abstract
In this issue of JAMA Internal Medicine, Cron et al1 report that in the weeks surrounding motorcycle rallies, there were more organ donors and recipients in those regions than in surrounding regions. These findings are not surprising given the high mortality associated with motorcycle accidents.2 From this tragedy, organ donation offers the opportunity to save lives.
