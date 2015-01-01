SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang GY, Katz MH. JAMA Intern. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.5515

PMID

36441521

Abstract

In this issue of JAMA Internal Medicine, Cron et al1 report that in the weeks surrounding motorcycle rallies, there were more organ donors and recipients in those regions than in surrounding regions. These findings are not surprising given the high mortality associated with motorcycle accidents.2 From this tragedy, organ donation offers the opportunity to save lives.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print