Citation
Maietta JE, Renn BN, Goodwin GJ, Maietta LN, Moore SA, Hopkins NA, Donohue B, Allen DN. Neuropsychology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36442003
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Sport concussion is a common injury, and athletes with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and/or learning disorder (LD) are at increased risk and require specialized attention in clinical settings. Although systematic reviews of the relationship between ADHD/LD and concussion are reported in the literature, these reviews do not include quantitative syntheses. Additionally, no reviews have focused on the most commonly utilized concussion assessment, Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT). The current review provides an update of sport concussion assessment in athletes with ADHD and/or LD from 2000 to 2021 on these topics: baseline and postconcussion performance on ImPACT, baseline and postconcussion symptom reporting using the Postconcussion Symptom Scale, invalid baseline classification on ImPACT, and self-reported history of concussion.
Language: en