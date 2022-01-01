Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sport concussion is a common injury, and athletes with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and/or learning disorder (LD) are at increased risk and require specialized attention in clinical settings. Although systematic reviews of the relationship between ADHD/LD and concussion are reported in the literature, these reviews do not include quantitative syntheses. Additionally, no reviews have focused on the most commonly utilized concussion assessment, Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT). The current review provides an update of sport concussion assessment in athletes with ADHD and/or LD from 2000 to 2021 on these topics: baseline and postconcussion performance on ImPACT, baseline and postconcussion symptom reporting using the Postconcussion Symptom Scale, invalid baseline classification on ImPACT, and self-reported history of concussion.



METHOD: Meta-analyses were conducted on baseline ImPACT performance, symptom reporting, invalid baseline classification, and concussion rates. Thirty-four studies were included in systematic review and 19 were included in meta-analyses.



RESULTS: Decreased baseline performance was found for athletes with ADHD (trivial to small effects), LD (small-to-medium effects), and ADHD/LD (small-to-medium effects). Increased baseline symptom reporting was found for athletes with ADHD (small effect). Increased odds of invalid baseline performance (trivial effect) and self-reported concussion history (small effect) were found in ADHD.



CONCLUSIONS: These results provide the first quantitative synthesis of the literature in this area. It is recommended that future research further examines these topics in athletes with LD and co-occurring ADHD/LD (given the focus on ADHD), as well as the effects that all of these conditions may have on concussion recovery and return-to-play decision-making. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

