|
Citation
|
Bell B, Costa R, Machin S. J. Polit. Econ. 2022; 130(3): 732-765.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, University of Chicago Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We provide a unifying empirical framework to study why crime reductions occurred due to a sequence of state-level dropout age reforms enacted between 1980 and 2010 in the United States. Because the reforms changed the shape of crime-age profiles, they generate both a short-term incapacitation effect and a more sustained crime-reducing effect. In contrast to previous research looking at earlier US education reforms, we find that reform-induced crime reduction does not arise primarily from education improvements. Decomposing short- and long-run effects, the observed longer-run effect for the post-1980 education reforms is primarily attributed to dynamic incapacitation.
Language: en