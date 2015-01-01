Abstract

Context Around 19,000 drowning death occurred per year in Bangladesh which can be prevented. CIPRB has been engaging relevant stakeholders since 2016 through PROJECT Bhasa in Barishal and since 2015 through SeaSafe project in Cox's Bazar to prevent drowning.



Process CIPRB has been continuing collaboration with stakeholders through a systematic process by mapping stakeholders from policy level, implementing agencies and media to assess their strength and opportunity windows. Then advocacy campaign has taken place to mainstream the policy enforcement, tracking the progress and learnings, and evaluate the scalable changes.



Purpose To execute stakeholder engagement and explicit communication through partnership with strategic planning and advocacy focused research.



Analysis CIPRB follows a tool with specific indicators to map capacity and compliances of stakeholders at national and local level and identified eight NGOs and six government agencies who have strong and effective alliance in implementation and continuous improvement in collaborative approach. The relevant government agencies, NGOs and media agreed for awareness campaign. In project areas, relevant government agencies opened support windows to promote survival swim. Besides, the project on child day care centre has been placed to planning commission for approval where CIPRB is the technical partner. Overall, media houses continued policy and mass awareness campaign on drowning prevention.



Outcomes Relevant potential stakeholders were found as effective network through policy enactment along with interventions execution and resource mobilisation to uphold drowning prevention efforts.



Learning Outcomes Integrated stakeholder engagement and coordination helped in scaling up policy changes in the drowning prevention movement in Bangladesh.

