Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Injuries among the urban children has become an emerging public health problem in Bangladesh like other low- and middle-income countries due to epidemiological transition. However, injuries among the urban children could not draw the attention of the policy makers over the last few decades, to be a national priority agenda in health sector due to lack of reliable data.

Aims This study aimed at exploring the epidemiological burden of injuries among the urban children in Bangladesh.



Methods A nationwide cross-sectional survey was conducted between March and June 2016. Multistage cluster sampling method considering probability-proportional-to-size strategy was used to obtain nationally representative sample. After cleaning and validation, data from 299,216 household residents including 106,233 urban residents was available for analysis of which 33,578 were children aged 0-17 years. 64 data collectors and 16 supervisors were engaged in the study. Data was collected on tablets using a custom data entry program developed for the survey. Once data was transferred to the server, data was validated, and exported to SPSS v21 for analysis.



Results Injury was responsible for 27% of all causes of deaths among urban children (157.4/100,000 children per year). Drowning was the leading cause of mortality (46.7%) followed by electrocution (13.3%), road traffic injuries (6.7%) and suicide (6.7%). Injury mortality was significantly higher among boys (218.5/100,000 boys per year) than girls (92.7/100,000 girls per year). Falls (39.5%, cuts (19.7%) and road traffic injuries (13.6%) were the three leading causes of injury morbidity while cuts, burns and road traffic injuries are the main cause of injury related permanent disability.



Conclusion Injuries among the urban children is a major concern in terms of mortality, morbidity and disability in Bangladesh.



Learning Outcome Developing injury prevention, control and rehabilitation interventions for the urban children as an integral part of developmental efforts in achieving the SDGs targets is needed.

