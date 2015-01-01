Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Injury is one of the major causes of hospitalisation and death in Australia, responsible for 8.4% of the burden of disease, and 7.6% of health expenditure in Australia.



Aims To provide updated 2020-21 injury hospitalisations data.



Methods Admitted data was obtained from the National Hospital Morbidity Database (NHMD) which collects data from all state and territory public hospitals and most private hospitals and has nearly all injury cases admitted to hospitals in Australia.Data was extracted according to the International statistical classification of diseases and related health problems, 10th revision, Australian modification (ICD-10-AM) external cause of injury. Injury separations were based on a principal diagnosis of Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes.



Results Results (under embargo until November 2022) will be presented by external cause of injury, activity, place, and demographics such as sex, age and Indigenous status. Average duration of hospital admission, intensive care and continuous ventilatory support were calculated as a measure of severity.



Conclusion Reliable data is needed to inform policy priorities and to inform how preventive policies and programs are impacting the number and nature of injuries in the Australian population. The period of April-June 2020 was associated with a dramatic decrease in sports injuries associated with a decrease in organised sports participation. The updated 2020-21 hospitalisation data provided further insights about changed serious injury patterns in Australia associated with COVID-19.

Language: en