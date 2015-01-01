Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Context Despite significant reductions in toddler drowning deaths over time, drowning continues to be one of the leading causes of accidental death for Australian children under 5 years of age.Kidsafe has delivered the Safe Barriers Save Lives backyard pool safety campaign for the past 10 years, and recently launched a new campaign focused on lesser-known common drowning hazards.



Process With a long-running campaign and changes to how audiences consume content as a result of COVID-19 and technological advances, Kidsafe sought to reinvigorate its approach to increase campaign effectiveness and increase impact. Two new campaign video series have been developed which utilise different approaches and themes to appeal to a wide range of audiences.The first video series, 'Through My Eyes', features real-life personal stories from parents about non-fatal and fatal child drownings to raise awareness and highlight key messages. Kidsafe has worked with many families who have been impacted forever by the loss of a child from a preventable injury, and have now focused on working with them to remember their child, as well as create their legacy in the community by saving future lives.The second video series, 'Water Safety Classes', utilises a light-hearted, humorous approach towards water safety. The videos feature child 'teachers' teaching an adult about their perception of what is water safety, while correct messages are highlighted on screen.



Outcomes & Learnings Evaluation of the new video series is currently being conducted. Preliminary results have shown that the mixed approach has been effective in resonating with the audience, with high reach and engagement levels achieved.

Language: en