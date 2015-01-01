Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background This study looked at occupational road crashes and work schedule among truck and bus drivers in Metro manila which is one of the cities globally with a high traffic density





Methods The study used meta-analysis of previous studies conducted, grey literature, government statistics, and validation through key database research in concerned national government agencies involved in road traffic from 2010-2015.



Results The study found that the in terms of the number of public utility vehicles registered in Metro Manila (2015), 51.27% were buses and 20.21% were trucks. Majority of the drivers worked more than 12 hours a day. In terms of time and peak of accidents, it is alarming to note that about 35% of the road crashes occurred from 22-23 gmt (2010-2015), and 30% from 23-24 (2010-2015) gmt. Human error accounted for the overwhelming cause of road crashes such as drunk driving, beating the red light, sleepiness, accounting for 99.52% in 2012, 99.47% in 2013, 95.33% in 2014, and 97.19% in 2015. Majority of the drivers worked over prolonged hours on the road that may cause fatigue and sleepiness which are the highest risk factor to road accident based on the study. The work schedule and employment issues of bus and truck drivers account for unsafe road behavior, and this is part of industrial nd employment relations that should be addressed.



Conclusion The study suggests developing better information, education and communication campaign as well as policies particularly on employment and work conditions favorable to bus and truck drivers.

Language: en