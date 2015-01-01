Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Introduction Taxi drivers are one of the main professionals with remarkable role in urban transportation and its safety. Their health profile is vital to continue their function safe. This study aimed at investigating sleep disorders and depression symptoms relation among professional taxi drivers in Tabriz metropolis.



Methods A cross-sectional study was conducted with participation of 400 taxi drivers in Tabriz in 2019. Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) were used for data collection. Sampling was done through proportional to size method based on drivers' number in 20 taxi stops across the city. Statistical analysis was performed using Stata 13.



Results Only 0.7% of drivers were single and more than half of them had under diploma education level. They worked an average of 6 days in a week, and their work experience mean was 13.3 years. Almost 12.4% of drivers had heart disease and history of myocardial infarction was reported in 10.2%. The mean score of drivers' sleep quality was 5 (SD:2.3). Almost 21% of them had sleep disorder (PSQI>6). Moderate depression was reported in 13% of drivers and 5% of them had moderately severe depression. Drivers with mild (Odds ratio: 3.9 [95% CI, 1.9-8.1, p = 0.001]), moderate (Odds ratio: 16.4 [95% CI, 6.9-39.1, p < 0.001]) and moderately severe depressive symptoms (Odds ratio:35.3 [95% CI, 9.6-129.7, p < 0.001]) were at higher risk of sleep disorder.



Conclusions It could be stated that mutual relation was revealed as sleep disorders led to depression and ignoring this will worsen sleep disturbances. Regarding the safety aspects of taxi drivers function, supportive initiatives which provide a rest time for drivers or promoting their mental health is suggested.

Language: en