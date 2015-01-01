Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Unintentional injuries at home are common in 0-5 year-olds, with steep social gradients. Home safety education and safety equipment provision can reduce injuries, but are not systematically provided in the UK.



Methods Controlled before-and-after study and economic evaluation of an evidence-based multicomponent home safety programme, provided by Children's Public Health nurses, children's centres and paid peer Family Mentors. Participants were families with 0-3 year-olds living in four disadvantaged areas of Nottingham, UK and five matched control areas. Primary outcome was having a working smoke alarm, safety gate and storing poisons safely. Secondary outcomes included other safety practices, medically-attended injuries, cost per additional family having the primary outcome and per injury avoided. Outcomes were measured by parent-completed questionnaires over 24-months follow-up. Data were analysed using multilevel regression models with multiple imputation for missing data.



Results 762 (intervention=361, control=401) parents recruited; 65% intervention and 74% control parents completed 24-months follow-up. Primary outcome: odds ratio (OR) 1.58 (95%CI 0.98-2.55), multiple imputation OR 1.75 (1.12-2.73). More intervention parents reported safe poison storage (OR 1.81 (1.06-3.07)), fire-escape planning (OR 1.81 (1.06-3.08)) and fireguard use (OR 3.17 (1.63-6.16)). Intervention parents reported more safety practices (difference between means 0.46 (0.13-0.79)). No difference in injury rates was observed (incidence rate ratio 0.89 (0.51-1.56)). Cost per additional family having the primary outcome was £85.93, and per injury avoided was £11.22.



Conclusions Systematic evidence-based home safety promotion in disadvantaged areas increases adoption of safety practices.



Learning outcomes Implementation of evidence-based home safety programmes can result in positive health outcomes.

