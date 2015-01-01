Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Though numerous road safety studies have been conducted in the last few decades, the domain mainly focuses on urban and rural areas. This study explicitly analyses the road safety problems in the Peri-urban area, an area of rural-urban transition where urban and rural uses mix and sometimes clash (UNESCWA, 2009).



Aims This study aims to assess the level of road safety problems in the Peri-urban area of the capital of India, i.e., NCT Delhi, which is accomplished by the demarcation of the Peri-urban area and followed by crash data analysis.



Methods In the first level, the Remote sensed data had been used to demarcate the Peri-urban area based on land cover types, using ArcGIS. In the next level, six-year (2013-2018) crash data obtained from the Police FIR has been geocoded and imported to the ArcGIS to find road safety problems in the Peri-Urban area.



Results It has been found that the fatality rate, i.e., Fatalities/100000 population for the Peri-Urban area, is much higher than the Urban area, almost twice of fatality rate in Urban area. Further, the detailed analysis of the Peri-urban area showed that the highest victim category is Pedestrians, followed by TW, Car, and Bicycle.



Conclusion Though the population in Peri-urban area is much lesser than urban area, the fatality rate is much higher. So, it can be said that the Peri-urban area is a very risk-prone area from the road safety point of view, and thus it needs adequate research works and attention from Government authorities.

