Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Background Children aged 5-14 years report the lowest drowning rates in Australia. However, research has shown that 40% of primary-school-aged children do not achieve the required swimming and water safety skills, which is a key risk factor for drowning.



Methods The Royal Life Saving National Fatal Drowning Database was used to examine unintentional drowning deaths among children aged 5-14 years from 1-July-2011 to 30-June-2021.



Results Between 2011/12 and 2020/21, 105 children aged 5-14 years drowned in Australia, 71% (n=75) males and 29% (n=30) females and 62% were among children aged 5-9 years. The top three activities being undertaken prior to drowning across all ages were swimming (52%), fall (14%) and bathing (8%). Swimming pools were the leading location (24%) (including public and home pools), followed by river/creek (22%). Drowning occurred primarily in Summer (46%), on Saturday (25%) and in the afternoon (12pm-6pm) (70%). Swimming ability was known in 40 cases, of which 33% were perceived as poor or non- swimmers. Drowning trends between older and younger children were evident.



Conclusion Male children are at the greatest risk of drowning. Children aged 5-9 are at increased risk of falling into water and having poor swimming ability. For older children 10-14 years, risk factors include less supervision and more independence when swimming in pools and inland waterways.



Learning outcomes Drowning prevention strategies focusing on children need to remind caregivers not to over-estimate their child's swimming abilities and to continue practicing constant supervision regardless of their child's age.

