Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Context Drowning mortality rate is 11.7/100,000 people per year. The rate of drowning in Bangladesh is five times compare to other LMICs. Studies show that 68% of drowning incidences occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., while majority of incidences occurring in ponds (66 percent) and ditches (16 percent) located nearest to households. RLSS ranks Bangladesh as 5th highest among the commonwealth countries.



Process Drowning prevention requires holistic response covering awareness, interventions delivery, and policy initiatives. Communities are ignorant about the magnitude of drowning and thus reluctant of taking initiatives. Challenges lie in achieving greater synergy among the relevant stakeholders. NADP has brought NGOs and media together energising accountability mechanisms to ensure greater impact.

Purpose NADP has been designed to intervene through innovations to reduce drowning by raising drowning prevention agenda to a greater policy audience through creating mass awareness, pushing policy dialogues among multiple stakeholders.



Analysis NADP members have been instrumental in mobilising communities and local media on the drowning epidemic. Two factored advocacy, of pushing and pulling the drowning agenda that comes from community and policy actors, has facilitated multi-stakeholder engagement delivering drowning prevention interventions.



Outcomes Institutional supervision mechanism to save under 5 children and swimming teaching facilities effective 80% and 90% exists within communities. Around 50% of communities are equipped to provide First Response to drowning survivors.



Learning Outcomes Communities (80%) are aware of the adversity of drowning and prevention mechanisms. Nearly 90% of school-age children are equipped on water safety lesson.

