Abstract

Proceedings of the 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2022)



Context Addressing the burden of motor vehicle collisions, specifically for vulnerable road users requires an evidence-based approach; however, there are many interventions embedded in road safety policies that have minimal evidence to support their effectiveness. In addition, there is significant variability in the quality of reporting of interventions. These issues pose significant challenges in decision-making for road safety practitioners and policy makers.



Process We created a digital resource that summarizes the evidence on the effectiveness of built environment interventions (BEi) embedded in road safety policies in five large urban centres in Canada. We also created resources to support decision-making for BE change to increase active transport (AT).



Analysis An environmental scan and targeted literature review was used to retrieve and then critically appraise peer-reviewed articles that examined the effectiveness of BEi in existing road safety policies, on collisions or collision pathway outcomes. Stakeholder engagement (e.g., transportation, public health) informed the development of the resources.



Outcomes An online resource (www.projectchase.ca) summarizing the effectiveness of BEi found in road safety policies was created. The resource provides a description of each intervention and a summary of the outcomes by intervention type. Local products include a summary of local collision and AT rates as well as facilitators and barriers to decision-making for AT and BE change. Stakeholder feedback highlighted the importance of comparing BEi across centres and BEi implementation resources.



Learning Outcomes Key to the development of these resources was the information collected from our stakeholders. This increased the relevance and usefulness to the target audience.

Language: en